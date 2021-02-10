J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 16,776 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,776 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 3.5% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 318,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 58,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 7.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Oracle by 14.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 106,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.21. 239,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,063,693. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

