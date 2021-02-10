J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 3,888 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.9% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total transaction of $17,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,466,707 shares of company stock worth $398,360,824. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.45. 388,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,692,664. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $764.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

