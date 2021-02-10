J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 996 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $2,081.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,091. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,123.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,829.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,667.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

