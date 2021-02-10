J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,128 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $72.70. 82,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,439. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

