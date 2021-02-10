J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.45.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

