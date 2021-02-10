Jabodon PT Co. Has $1.43 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jabodon PT Co. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $273.26 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total value of $11,989,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,466,707 shares of company stock valued at $398,360,824. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

