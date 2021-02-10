Jabodon PT Co. Has $5.07 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Jabodon PT Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98,875 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises approximately 3.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co. owned about 0.12% of Valvoline worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Valvoline by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 38,274 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 100,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 802.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Valvoline by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 556,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 151,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $621,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $353,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

