Jabodon PT Co. Invests $1.60 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,761 shares of company stock valued at $231,379,858. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $560.27 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.24. The firm has a market cap of $248.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

