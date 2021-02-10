Jabodon PT Co. Invests $22.58 Million in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 320,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,583,000. Lightspeed POS makes up approximately 13.7% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jabodon PT Co. owned about 0.34% of Lightspeed POS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

LSPD stock opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.39.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

