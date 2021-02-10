Jabodon PT Co. Sells 5,487 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jabodon PT Co. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.72.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

