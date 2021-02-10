Jabodon PT Co. Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,000. CSX accounts for 8.9% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

