Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TechTarget by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $2,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.53. 5,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.86 and a beta of 0.97.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

