Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,611 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. 805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,594. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on MC shares. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.