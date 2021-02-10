Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,304 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 37.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after buying an additional 162,594 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 64,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,552. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

