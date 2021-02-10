Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,865 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,994,000 after acquiring an additional 315,426 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,712,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 309,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 26,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.