Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Natera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Natera stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.14. 2,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $225,855.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,347 shares of company stock worth $16,764,304. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.