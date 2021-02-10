Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,059 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,059 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.00. 6,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,820. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.72 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,514 shares of company stock worth $23,771,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.