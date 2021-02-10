Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. DaVita accounts for 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $1,904,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DaVita by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 85,516 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

