Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,483. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -604.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.