Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $39,982 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBSI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. 1,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

