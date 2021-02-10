Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,706 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 642,216 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,437,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 524,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 45.0% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 398,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 66,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

