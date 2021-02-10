Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,891 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,535. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $95.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

