Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,260 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. 5,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

