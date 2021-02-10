Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,973 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,376 shares of company stock worth $9,996,108 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. 4,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

