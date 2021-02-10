Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,301 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CASH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,619. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CASH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. 261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,432. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

