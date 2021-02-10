Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.18. 5,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,521. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $100.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

