Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $119,755.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,547.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $78,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,592.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,325 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,546. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

