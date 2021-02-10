Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Banner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANR. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of BANR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,943. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

