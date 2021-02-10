Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Glu Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLUU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Glu Mobile by 10.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock worth $3,513,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 492,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

