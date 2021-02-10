Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Turning Point Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,621 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 33.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 206,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 15.2% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 151,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.62. 11,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,811. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.30 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $57.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90.

TPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

