Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 72,096 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $51,768,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. 2,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,817. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

