Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

LH traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $229.71. 3,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.60. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $237.88. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

