Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.30

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.30 and last traded at C$11.13, with a volume of 87484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.62. The firm has a market cap of C$790.45 million and a PE ratio of 15.84.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$57.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$62,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$260,902.95.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

