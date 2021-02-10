Jaime Perez Acquires 4,000 Shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Jaime Perez acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,087.12.

GCM traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.26. The company had a trading volume of 245,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,324. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.12. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Gran Colombia Gold’s payout ratio is currently -0.56%.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

