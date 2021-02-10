Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) a €8.50 Price Target

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 32.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Metro AG (B4B3.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.45 ($9.95).

Shares of B4B3 traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €12.50 ($14.71). The stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a market cap of $37.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84. Metro AG has a fifty-two week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of €13.50 ($15.88).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

