Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Post in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POST. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. Post has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,243.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Post by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

