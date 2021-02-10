Jefferies Financial Group Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $75.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

LYFT traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.41. 276,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,784. Lyft has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

