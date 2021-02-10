JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.03

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $4.50. JMP Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 12,353 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.
JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
