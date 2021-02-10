John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.69

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.69 and last traded at $132.60, with a volume of 2733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.43.

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,147. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.