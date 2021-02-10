John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.45 and last traded at $49.65. 4,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.50% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

