John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.46

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.46 and traded as high as $14.46. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 113,766 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 89,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

