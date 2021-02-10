John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Stock Price Up 0.9%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NASDAQ:JW/A) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.38 and last traded at $51.35. Approximately 235,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

