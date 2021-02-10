John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.75

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 0.84.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $491.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

