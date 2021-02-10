Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

