Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires 28,645 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.7% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.50. 4,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,306. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $217.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.51 and a 200-day moving average of $174.94.

