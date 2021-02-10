Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys 244,746 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,746 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 16.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $59,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

VEA remained flat at $$49.16 on Wednesday. 297,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.