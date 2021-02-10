Johnson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,764 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.9% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VWO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 362,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,563. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $55.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

