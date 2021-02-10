Johnson Financial Group LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.41. 112,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $392.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.