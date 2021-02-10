Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $437.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

