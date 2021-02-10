Jonathan Davies Acquires 37 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies bought 37 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £123.95 ($161.94).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 327.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 687 ($8.98).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 438.64 ($5.73).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

